Spangenberg, Erceg lead San Antonio to 10-2 win over Iowa

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Cory Spangenberg hit a run-scoring double in the third inning, and Lucas Erceg hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the San Antonio Missions beat the Iowa Cubs 10-2 on Sunday.

The double by Spangenberg capped a three-run inning and gave the Missions a 3-1 lead after Thomas Jankins hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Iowa answered in the next half-inning when Francisco Arcia hit an RBI single, driving in Jacob Hannemann to get within one.

The Missions later added runs in four additional innings to put the game away.

San Antonio right-hander Jankins (8-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Matt Swarmer (5-8) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over six innings.