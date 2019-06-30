Rodriguez hits grand slam, leads Idaho Falls over Great Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Ismaldo Rodriguez hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading the Idaho Falls Chukars to a 14-6 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on Sunday.

The grand slam by Rodriguez capped a five-run inning and gave the Chukars a 5-0 lead after Juan Carlos Negret got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Voyagers cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Kleyder Sanchez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Joshua Rivera.

The Chukars later scored in three more innings to finish off the blowout, including four runs in the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Wyatt Mascarella hit a two-run double, while Negret hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jose Marquez in the seventh.

Chih-Ting Wang (3-0) got the win in relief while Great Falls starter Chase Solesky (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Idaho Falls took advantage of some erratic Great Falls pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.