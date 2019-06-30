Adams hits grand slam, leads Fayetteville over Myrtle Beach

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Jake Adams hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to an 8-4 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Sunday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Woodpeckers and a five-game winning streak for the Pelicans.

The grand slam by Adams scored Ruben Castro, Jeremy Pena, and Corey Julks to give the Woodpeckers a 7-4 lead.

The Woodpeckers tacked on another run in the eighth when Scott Manea hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Miguelangel Sierra.

Jojanse Torres (1-0) got the win in relief while Brian Glowicki (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

With the win, Fayetteville improved to 11-4 against Myrtle Beach this season.