Barrosa hits walk-off single in 10th, Hillsboro beats Eugene 4-3

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Jorge Barrosa hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Hillsboro Hops defeated the Eugene Emeralds 4-3 on Saturday.

Andy Yerzy scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an intentional walk and advanced to second on a single by Barrosa.

The Hops tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth when Ricky Martinez hit an RBI double, scoring Jesus Marriaga.

Reliever Jose Cuas (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out one over one scoreless inning. Riley McCauley (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Hillsboro improved to 4-1 against Eugene this season.