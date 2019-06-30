Rosa, Norzagaray lead the way for Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Garabez Rosa doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs as the Algodoneros Union Laguna defeated the Olmecas de Tabasco 12-6 on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Algodoneros and a three-game winning streak for the Olmecas.

Ciro Norzagaray doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Laguna.

Up 6-5, the Algodoneros added to their lead with five runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run single by Michael Choice.

Laguna starter Yohan Flande (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and 10 hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Tomas Solis (1-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the losing effort, Tabasco got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits.