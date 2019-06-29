Matz expected to start for New York against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (49-34, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (37-46, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Julio Teheran (5-6, 3.94 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Mets: Steven Matz (5-6, 4.85 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE:

The Mets are 19-20 against NL East teams. New York has slugged .433 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .633 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Braves are 25-17 in road games. Atlanta has a collective on-base percentage of .333, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a mark of .395. The Braves won the last meeting 6-2. Mike Soroka earned his ninth victory and Austin Riley went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Jacob deGrom took his seventh loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 48 extra base hits and is slugging .633. Jeff McNeil is 15-for-39 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Freeman leads the Braves with 46 extra base hits and is slugging .599. Josh Donaldson is 8-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .266 batting average, 6.30 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Braves: 6-4, .229 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Noah Syndergaard: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).