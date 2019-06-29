Vega hits walk-off single in 12th, Inland Empire beats Lake Elsinore 4-3

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Ryan Vega hit a walk-off single with one out in the 12th inning, as the Inland Empire 66ers beat the Lake Elsinore Storm 4-3 on Friday.

Michael Stefanic scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Orlando Martinez.

Martinez and Jordan Zimmerman hit RBI singles in the third inning to give the 66ers a 2-0 lead. The Storm came back to take a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning when Aldemar Burgos scored on a wild pitch.

Inland Empire tied the game 3-3 in the eighth when Alexis Olmeda hit an RBI single, bringing home Gleyvin Pineda.

Inland Empire starter Oliver Ortega allowed three runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings. He also struck out nine and walked one. Ben Morrison (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Will Headean (0-2) took the loss in the California League game.