Colina leads AZL Indians Blue to 7-4 win over AZL Rangers

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Colina hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the AZL Indians Blue to a 7-4 win over the AZL Rangers on Saturday.

The home run by Colina scored Pablo Jimenez to give the AZL Indians Blue a 2-0 lead.

AZL Rangers answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to grab a one-run lead, including a single by Yenci Pena that scored Randy Florentino.

The AZL Indians Blue later added four runs in the fourth and one in the seventh. In the fourth, Julian Escobedo hit a two-run single, while Jose Tena hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Starter Luis D. Garcia (3-0) got the win while Damian Mendoza (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Arizona League game.