Gaxiola leads Durango to 6-1 win over Yucatan

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Amilcar Gaxiola allowed just three hits over 6 1/3 innings, leading the Generales de Durango over the Leones de Yucatan in a 6-1 win on Friday.

Gaxiola (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked three while allowing one run.

Durango got on the board first in the third inning when Carlos Garzon scored when a runner was thrown out and Aneury Tavarez scored on a single.

The Leones cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Luis Juarez scored on a groundout.

Cesar Valdez (9-1) went seven innings, allowing three runs and eight hits while striking out five in the Mexican League game.