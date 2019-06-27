Cabello’s triple leads Pulaski to 5-1 win over Princeton

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Antonio Cabello hit a run-scoring triple in the first inning, leading the Pulaski Yankees to a 5-1 win over the Princeton Rays on Thursday.

The triple by Cabello, part of a two-run inning, gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead before Cabello scored on a groundout later in the inning.

The Yankees later tacked on three runs in the third, including a solo home run by Oliver Dunn.

Nelvin Correa (1-0) got the win in relief while Princeton starter Jose Lopez (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.