Maldonado, Valdez carry Bristol to 6-2 win over Elizabethton

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Jesus Valdez doubled and singled twice, and Jose Maldonado allowed just two hits over five innings as the Bristol Pirates beat the Elizabethton Twins 6-2 on Thursday.

Maldonado (1-1) allowed one run while striking out four and walking one to pick up the win.

Bristol batted around in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including two RBI each from Brendt Citta and Daniel Rivero.

Tyler Benninghoff (0-1) allowed six runs and got two outs in the Appalachian League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Matt Wallner homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Twins.