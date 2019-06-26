Edwards hits walk-off double in 10th, Clinton beats Peoria 5-4

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Evan Edwards had a walk-off double in the 10th inning, as the Clinton LumberKings beat the Peoria Chiefs 5-4 on Wednesday.

Will Banfield scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Edwards.

The Chiefs tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Josh Shaw scored on a wild pitch.

Clinton starter Alberto Guerrero went eight innings, allowing three runs and five hits. He also struck out four and walked two. Elkin Alcala (1-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Edgar Escobar (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Marcos Rivera homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.

With the win, Clinton improved to 6-2 against Peoria this season.