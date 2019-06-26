Stamets’ single leads Columbus to 2-1 win over Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Eric Stamets hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 2-1 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday.

Ryan Flaherty scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Adam Rosales and then went to third on a balk.

In the bottom of the second, Indianapolis grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Trayvon Robinson. Columbus answered in the next half-inning when Mark Mathias hit a solo home run.

Nick Sandlin (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Blake Weiman (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.