Sanchez hits walk-off single in 10th, Harrisburg beats Akron 3-2

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Adrian Sanchez hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Harrisburg Senators topped the Akron RubberDucks 3-2 on Monday.

Hunter Jones scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Luis Garcia.

Harrisburg went up 2-0 after Sanchez scored on a groundout in the first inning and Ryan Zimmerman hit an RBI single in the fifth. Akron answered in the next half-inning when Ka'ai Tom scored on an error and Alexis Pantoja hit an RBI single.

Reliever Ronald Pena (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out three over two scoreless innings. Robert Broom (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out three in the Eastern League game.

Despite the loss, Akron is 3-1 against Harrisburg this season.