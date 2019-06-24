Rodriguez expected to start for the Red Sox against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (36-39, third in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (42-37, third in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-2, 2.74 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (8-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on Boston at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are 18-19 on their home turf. Boston's team on-base percentage of .336 is third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an OBP of .383.

The White Sox are 16-22 on the road. Chicago has slugged .406 this season. James McCann leads the team with a .519 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and seven home runs. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 40 extra base hits and is batting .294. Jackie Bradley Jr. is 12-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 17 home runs and is batting .258. Leury Garcia is 12-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .294 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .275 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by five runs

Red Sox Injuries: Hector Velazquez: 10-day IL (back), Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Heath Hembree: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: day-to-day (hamstring), Rafael Devers: day-to-day (hamstring).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).