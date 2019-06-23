Mexico tops Martinique 3-2 to reach Gold Cup quarterfinals

Mexico's Jorge Sanchez celebrates his goal against Martinique during the first half of their CONCACAF Golf Cup soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, June 23, 2019. AP Photo

Uriel Antuna, Raul Jimenez and Fernando Navarro scored and Mexico advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals with a 3-2 victory over Martinique on Sunday in front of 59,283 fans at Bank of America Stadium.

Mexico went 3-0 in group play despite resting a handful of regular starters in its final match of the round, including goaltender Guillermo Ochoa, knowing it had all but clinched a spot in the next round.

Kevin Parsemain and Jordy Delem scored for Martinique (1-2).