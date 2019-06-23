Johnson leads Mexico to 2-1 win over Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Patrick Johnson allowed just one run over seven innings, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico over the Toros de Tijuana in a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Johnson (6-1) allowed seven hits while striking out five to get the win.

Mexico started the scoring in the second inning. After reaching base on a walk, Japhet Amador scored following singles by Cyle Hankerd, Jorge Cantu, and Emmanuel Avila.

Tijuana answered in the bottom of the frame when Maxwell Leon hit an RBI single, scoring Jesus Valdez to tie the game.

The Diablos Rojos took the lead for good in the third when Amador hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jesus Fabela.

Gabriel Garcia (2-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out nine and walked two.