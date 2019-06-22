Verdugo’s HR in 11th gives Dodgers 2nd straight walk-off win

Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia, right, celebrates his solo home run with Charlie Blackmon during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Alex Verdugo hit his second home run of the game in the 11th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

Verdugo hit a fastball from Jesus Tinoco (0-1) into the Rockies' bullpen in right field for his fourth hit of the game and second career game-ending homer. It was the second straight night the Dodgers won with the long ball. Matt Beaty, who had three hits, ended Friday's game with a two-run shot in the ninth inning.

Raimel Tapia's pinch-hit home run in the seventh had given the Rockies a 4-3 lead, but Beaty tied it at 4 in the eighth with an RBI single.

Joe Kelly (2-3), the seventh Dodgers pitcher, allowed only one walk in the 11th. Dodgers lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu, who was trying to become the first 10-game winner in the NL, allowed three runs for the first time this season. However, only one was earned. Ryu worked six innings and surrendered six hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Colorado's Ian Desmond had his first four-hit game since 2016, when he was with Texas. The center fielder came into the game 0 for 15 against LA this season.

Colorado took a 1-0 lead in the first when Nolan Arenado's two-out single to left drove in Desmond. It was the first time since May 1 that Ryu had surrendered a run in the opening frame.

The Dodgers answered in the second when Max Muncy led off with a double and scored on Chris Taylor's single.

Colorado scored twice in the third. Pitcher Peter Lambert started the inning with a single and advanced to second when shortstop Chris Taylor bobbled the throw from first baseman Joc Pederson. Lambert scored on Desmond's single and Charlie Blackmon, who reached base earlier on the Taylor error, made it 3-1 when Daniel Murphy beat out a grounder that could have been a double play.

The Dodgers rallied to even it at 3 thanks to Verdugo. He doubled to start the third inning and was driven in on Justin Turner's single. The center fielder then homered to left-center on a first-pitch fastball from Lambert to tie it in the fifth.

Lambert, who grew up in San Dimas, bounced back after giving up eight runs last Sunday at San Diego. The right-hander allowed three runs on seven hits in his fourth major league start and first against the Dodgers.

Tapia's solo shot to left-center on Caleb Ferguson's curveball in the seventh inning was his second pinch-hit homer of the season and third of his career.

STREAKS AND STATS

Muncy extended his hit streak to 10 games and has reached base safety in 31 straight, which is the second-longest active streak in the NL. ... Desmond is batting .386 (32 for 83) with 10 doubles over his last 25 games. ... Lambert had two hits and is 5 for 8 at the plate. ... The Rockies have six pinch-hit homers, which is tied for third in the majors.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Right-handers Scott Oberg, Chad Bettis and Jairo Diaz were not available out of the bullpen. Oberg and Bettis got a second straight day off after both went two innings or more Thursday at Arizona. Diaz had pitched three of the past four days and gave up the game-winning home run to Beaty on Friday.

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said there is a possibility that OF A.J. Pollock could return after the All-Star break. Pollock has been out since April 30 due to right elbow inflammation.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (6-5, 5.09) has won three of his last four starts.

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda (7-4, 3.89) has lost his last two starts.