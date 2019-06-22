Pena’s double leads Monterrey to 3-1 win over Leon

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Ramiro Pena hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 3-1 win over the Bravos de Leon on Saturday.

The double by Pena, part of a two-run inning, gave the Sultanes a 2-1 lead before Yamaico Navarro hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the second, Leon grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by Jon Del Campo that scored Felix Pie. Monterrey answered in the third inning when Ramon Rios scored on a forceout.

Adrian Guzman (3-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Leon starter Guillermo Moscoso (1-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.