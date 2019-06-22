Zeuch leads Buffalo to 3-0 win over Norfolk

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- T.J. Zeuch allowed just two hits over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Buffalo Bisons over the Norfolk Tides in a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Zeuch (1-0) struck out four and walked one to get the win.

In the fourth inning, Buffalo went up 1-0 early on a home run by Patrick Kivlehan. The Bisons scored again in the eighth when Reese McGuire drew a bases-loaded walk and Anthony Alford scored on a forceout.

Luis Gonzalez (1-3) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out four in the International League game.

The Tides were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Bisons' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

With the win, Buffalo improved to 4-1 against Norfolk this season.