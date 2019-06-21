Carter’s homer leads Monclova to 4-3 win over Oaxaca

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Chris Carter hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 4-3 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Friday.

The home run by Carter scored Tito Polo and Francisco Peguero to give the Acereros a 3-1 lead.

The Acereros tacked on another run in the fourth when Cesar Tapia hit a solo home run.

Oaxaca saw its comeback attempt come up short after Eric Meza and Alonzo Harris hit RBI singles in the ninth inning to cut the Monclova lead to 4-3.

Monclova southpaw Daniel Rodriguez (5-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Alex Delgado (3-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up four runs and nine hits over six innings.

For the Guerreros, Harris homered and singled twice, driving in two runs.