Back-to-back homers by Dawson, Toro fuel Corpus Christi win

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Ronnie Dawson and Abraham Toro connected on back-to-back homers in the third inning to help lead the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 3-0 victory over Springfield Cardinals on Friday.

Dawson hit a two-run shot before Toro hit a solo shot that gave the Hooks a 3-0 lead.

Toro homered and singled in the win.

Corpus Christi starter Enoli Paredes (1-1) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Austin Warner (4-6) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and six hits over six innings.

The Cardinals were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Hooks' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.