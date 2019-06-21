Destino’s homer leads Kannapolis to 6-1 win over Augusta

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Alex Destino hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 6-1 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Friday.

The home run by Destino, part of a four-run inning, gave the Intimidators a 5-1 lead before Corey Zangari hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Zangari doubled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home for Kannapolis.

Wyatt Burns (1-0) got the win in relief while Augusta starter Blake Rivera (4-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.