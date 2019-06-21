Blankenhorn, Whitefield lead the way for Pensacola

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Travis Blankenhorn doubled and singled, scoring three runs while driving in two as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 8-1 on Friday.

Aaron Whitefield doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Pensacola.

Jacksonville tied the game 1-1 in the first after Riley Mahan hit a solo home run.

Pensacola answered in the next half-inning, scoring four runs to take the lead. Joe Cronin and Blankenhorn scored on an error and Lewin Diaz hit an RBI single en route to the four-run lead.

The Blue Wahoos later added single runs in the third, fifth and eighth innings to put the game out of reach.

Pensacola right-hander Randy Dobnak (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Josh Roeder (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over three innings.

For the Jumbo Shrimp, Mahan homered and singled.

With the win, Pensacola improved to 10-2 against Jacksonville this season.