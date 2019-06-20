Hogan, Witherspoon lead Bowling Green to 2-0 win over South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Grant Witherspoon homered and had two hits, and Miller Hogan allowed just three hits over five innings as the Bowling Green Hot Rods topped the South Bend Cubs 2-0 on Thursday.

Hogan (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out three.

Bowling Green scored its runs when Beau Brundage hit an RBI single in the fifth inning and Witherspoon hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Derek Casey (4-4) went five innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Tyler Durna singled three times for the Cubs. South Bend was held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Bowling Green staff recorded its sixth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, South Bend is 5-2 against Bowling Green this season.