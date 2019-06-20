Tampa Bay Rays get permission to explore splitting games with Montreal

Power outage delays Angels and Rays game at St. Petersburg’s Tropicana Field A power outage caused a game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels to be delayed in St. Petersburg, Florida, on June 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A power outage caused a game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels to be delayed in St. Petersburg, Florida, on June 13, 2019.

The Tampa Bay Rays have been given permission by Major League Baseball to explore splitting future seasons between the Tampa Bay region and Montreal.

Published reports said the plan couldn’t take effect until approval from several parties, including the MLB players union.

Montreal has been without a baseball team since the end of the 2004 season, when the Expos moved to Washington.

The Rays, despite winning 90 games last season and standing in second place in the American League East, continue to rank at the bottom of the league in attendance.

