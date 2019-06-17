Patten’s homer leads West Virginia to 2-0 win over Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Nick Patten hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the West Virginia Black Bears to a 2-0 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The home run by Patten scored Kyle Mottice and provided all the offense for West Virginia.

West Virginia starter Michael Burrows (1-0) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jose Conopoima (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up two runs and four hits over four innings.