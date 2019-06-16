Uruguay cruises past 10-man Ecuador in Copa America opener

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Ecuador during a Copa America Group C soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Sunday, June 16, 2019. AP Photo

Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez led Uruguay to a comfortable 4-0 win over 10-man Ecuador in the Copa America on Sunday.

Uruguay also scored with Nicolas Lodeiro and an own-goal by Ecuadorean defender Arturo Mina in the Group C match at the Mineirao Stadium.

Uruguay played with an extra man from the 24th minute after Ecuador's Jose Quintero was red-carded for elbowing Lodeiro during a ball dispute. Quintero was initially given a yellow card, but video review determined he deserved a red.

Uruguay was already in control when Quintero was sent off at the Mineirao, which held a small crowd of about 13,000 people.

Lodeiro opened the scoring in style in the sixth minute, controlling a pass from Suarez inside the area and lobbying the ball over a defender before finding the net.

Cavani had two close-range attempts saved by Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez before finally scoring with a volley in the 33rd, then Suarez added to the lead after a corner kick in the 44th.

The fourth goal came when Mina as he tried to clear a ball crossed into the area in the 78th. The goal also had to be confirmed by video review.