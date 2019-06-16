Houston seeks series sweep against Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (25-45, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (48-23, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (1-5, 4.78 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Astros: Brad Peacock (6-3, 3.42 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will sweep the series over Toronto with a win.

The Astros are 27-10 on their home turf. The Houston pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.48, Justin Verlander leads the staff with a mark of 2.50.

The Blue Jays are 13-23 on the road. The Toronto offense has compiled a .222 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Eric Sogard leads the team with a mark of .284. The Astros won the last meeting 7-2. Framber Valdez secured his third victory and Jack Mayfield went 3-for-4 with three doubles and an RBI for Houston. Clayton Richard registered his third loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 30 extra base hits and is slugging .504. Tony Kemp is 10-for-33 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 62 hits and has 27 RBIs. Teoscar Hernandez is 9-for-35 with four doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .249 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .233 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: day-to-day (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring), Max Stassi: 10-day IL (knee).

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Elvis Luciano: 10-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: 10-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: day-to-day (hand).