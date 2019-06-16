Bello’s homer leads Rocky Mountain to 11-7 win over Orem

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Micah Bello hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Rocky Mountain Vibes to an 11-7 win over the Orem Owlz on Saturday.

The home run by Bello capped a four-run inning and gave the Vibes a 4-3 lead after Michael Wilson hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

The Vibes later added five runs in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Nick Kahle hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Bryan Torres, while Edwin Sano hit an RBI single and Antonio Pinero hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Joel Pinto (1-0) got the win in relief while Matt Leon (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Johan Sala homered and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three for the Owlz.