Kohlwey, Miller lead the way for Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Taylor Kohlwey homered twice and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the Tulsa Drillers 11-6 on Saturday.

Owen Miller homered and singled three times with three RBIs for Amarillo.

Up 1-0 in the second, Amarillo extended its lead when it put up four runs, including a solo home run by Kohlwey.

After Amarillo added four runs, the Drillers cut into the deficit with six runs in the seventh inning, including a grand slam by Cristian Santana and a solo home run by Eric Peterson.

Emmanuel Ramirez (6-4) got the win in relief while Tulsa starter Edwin Uceta (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.