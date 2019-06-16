Peterson, Smith lead the way for Okla. City

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Shane Peterson homered, doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs as the Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 11-3 on Saturday.

Will Smith homered and singled with two runs for Okla. City.

Okla. City batted around in the first inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a two-run home run by Zach Reks.

The Dodgers later added runs in four additional innings to finish off the blowout.

Okla. City starter Brock Stewart (2-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Kyle McGrath (3-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up six runs and six hits over one inning.