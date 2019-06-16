Tokyo opens Olympic rowing venue in heart of Tokyo Bay

Rowers prepare for a test run at the Sea Forest Waterway, a venue for rowing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Tokyo. AP Photo

Organizers have opened the rowing venue for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

The venue is located in Tokyo Bay and is ready to go with the Olympics still 13 ½ months away.

The major attraction at Sunday's inauguration of the Sea Forest Waterway was a showdown between alumni members of the famous Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race, which takes place annually in London. It features crews from England's most famous universities in a race that draws thousands annually to the banks of the Thames.

Oxford won the race this time in Tokyo Bay.

The rowing venue, which is also be used for canoe sprint, joins several other new venues that have been completed for Tokyo.

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will use eight news facilities, the most famous of which will be the new $1.25 billion national stadium, and the new venue for swimming, with both still under construction. Tokyo is also using 25 existing venues, and 10 additional venues it classes as temporary.