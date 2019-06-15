France, Collado and Rodriguez shut out Potomac, Fayetteville wins 8-0

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- J.P. France, Willy Collado and Nivaldo Rodriguez combined for a shutout as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers defeated the Potomac Nationals 8-0 on Saturday.

Rodriguez (2-3) went four scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out seven and walking two to get the win. Nick Raquet (5-6) went four innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

In the bottom of the second, Fayetteville put up four runs, including a two-run single by Jake Adams. The Woodpeckers then added three runs in the fifth and a run in the seventh. In the fifth, Scott Schreiber drove in two runs and Scott Manea drove in one, while Schreiber hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Schreiber homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win.

The Nationals were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Woodpeckers' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.