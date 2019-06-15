Giambrone leads Iowa over Fresno 7-2

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Trent Giambrone homered and had three hits, driving in three as the Iowa Cubs topped the Fresno Grizzlies 7-2 on Friday.

Iowa got on the board first in the third inning when Jim Adduci and Robel Garcia hit RBI doubles.

Trailing 5-1, the Grizzlies cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Brandon Snyder hit an RBI double, driving in Yadiel Hernandez.

The Cubs later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Giambrone hit a solo home run before he drew a walk to score Adduci in the ninth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Iowa right-hander Adbert Alzolay (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Logan Ondrusek (2-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over five innings.