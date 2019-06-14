Glendinning, Owen lead Altoona to 6-2 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Robbie Glendinning hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Hunter Owen had three hits and scored two runs as the Altoona Curve topped the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 6-2 on Friday.

The home run by Glendinning scored Jared Oliva to give the Curve a 5-2 lead.

The Curve tacked on another run in the eighth when Bralin Jackson hit an RBI double, scoring Owen.

Blake Cederlind (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Binghamton starter Harol Gonzalez (3-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.