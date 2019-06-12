Lantigua’s triple leads Lansing over South Bend in 8 innings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Rafael Lantigua hit a two-run triple in the top of the eighth inning to help lead the Lansing Lugnuts to a 6-4 win over the South Bend Cubs in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The triple by Lantigua scored Griffin Conine and Nick Podkul. Later in the inning, Lansing added an insurance run when Lantigua scored on an error.

In the bottom of the inning, South Bend scored on a single by Andy Weber that brought home Brennen Davis. However, the rally ended when Cre Finfrock got Christopher Morel to fly out to end the game.

Sean Rackoski (1-1) got the win in relief while Ethan Roberts (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.