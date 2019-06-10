Jeffers’ homer leads Fort Myers to 1-0 win over Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Ryan Jeffers hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the Fort Myers Miracle a 1-0 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Monday.

Blayne Enlow (2-1) got the win with six innings of scoreless, six-hit relief while Tampa starter Rony Garcia (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Isiah Gilliam singled three times for the Tarpons. Tampa was held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Fort Myers staff recorded its 10th shutout of the year.