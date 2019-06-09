Sports
Vasquez leads Altoona to 4-2 win over Akron
ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Pedro Vasquez pitched six scoreless innings, leading the Altoona Curve over the Akron RubberDucks in a 4-2 win on Sunday.
Vasquez (5-1) allowed one hit while striking out eight to get the win.
Altoona got on the board first in the fourth inning when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Arden Pabst that scored Hunter Owen.
The RubberDucks cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Wilson Garcia hit an RBI double and Alex Call scored on a groundout.
The Curve tacked on another run in the eighth when Logan Hill scored on a wild pitch.
Tanner Tully (5-5) went five innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.
Altoona improved to 8-3 against Akron this season.
