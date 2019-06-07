Garcia’s homer leads Akron to 5-1 win over Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Wilson Garcia hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Akron RubberDucks to a 5-1 win over the Altoona Curve on Friday.

The home run by Garcia scored Ernie Clement and Ka'ai Tom to give the RubberDucks a 3-0 lead.

The RubberDucks later tacked on a run in both the third and fourth innings. In the third, Garcia hit a solo home run, while Mitch Longo hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Akron starter Eli Morgan (4-0) picked up the win after allowing five hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Sean Brady (2-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing five runs and 10 hits over six innings.