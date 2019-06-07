New York visits Cleveland after Happ’s strong outing

New York Yankees (39-22, first in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (31-31, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (9-1, 3.66 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (0-1, 1.46 ERA, .81 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by J.A. Happ. Happ threw seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with four strikeouts against Toronto.

The Indians are 17-15 in home games. Cleveland has hit 70 home runs as a team this season. Francisco Lindor leads the team with 11, averaging one every 15.3 at-bats.

The Yankees are 18-10 on the road. New York's team on-base percentage of .332 is eighth in the MLB. Luke Voit leads the lineup with an OBP of .378. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 62 hits and has 37 RBIs. Lindor is 15-for-39 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 40 RBIs and is batting .323. Gary Sanchez is 9-for-37 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by six runs

Yankees: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 10-day IL (elbow), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (shoulder), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).