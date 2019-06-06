Taylor, De La Cruz lift Fayetteville over Wilmington 8-1

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Chandler Taylor homered and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers beat the Wilmington Blue Rocks 8-1 on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Woodpeckers and a three-game winning streak for the Blue Rocks.

Bryan De La Cruz doubled twice and singled with an RBI and a run for Fayetteville.

Fayetteville started the scoring in the second when it scored three runs, including a sacrifice fly by De La Cruz that scored Taylor.

The Woodpeckers later scored in three additional innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Luis Garcia (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Wilmington starter Daniel Tillo (4-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game.