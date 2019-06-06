A’s skip batting practice due to bee swarm at Angel Stadium

The Oakland Athletics have canceled batting practice at Angel Stadium after a pesky swarm of bees took the field.

The A's could have hit despite the bees Thursday, but manager Bob Melvin decided to skip it, saying he didn't want anybody to get stung before the series finale.

The grounds crew in Orange County removed the bees shortly after they gathered around one of the pitching screens on the field.

The Los Angeles Angels already had decided to skip batting practice after the teams played the longest nine-inning game in Angel Stadium history Wednesday night.

The Anaheim swarm was just the latest bunch of bees to affect a big league game this season.

Bees swarmed into Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park last month, delaying the start of a game between the Reds and Giants.

Just last weekend, a swarm of bees in San Diego landed on a field microphone and caused a 28-minute delay in a game between the Padres and Marlins. A pest control company killed the bees instead of relocating them, prompting criticism.