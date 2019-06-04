Sports
Bahr, Hernandez carry Down East to 6-2 win over Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Yonny Hernandez had three hits and scored two runs, and Jason Bahr hurled five scoreless innings as the Down East Wood Ducks topped the Lynchburg Hillcats 6-2 on Tuesday.
Bahr (5-1) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking two to get the win.
Down East went up 4-0 in the third after Ryan Dorow hit an RBI single, bringing home Hernandez as part of a three-run inning.
The Wood Ducks added to their lead in the sixth when Dorow hit a two-run double.
Matt Solter (4-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out two and walked three.
For the Hillcats, Jodd Carter singled twice, also stealing a base.
