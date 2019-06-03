Wong’s run leads Durham to 4-3 win over Norfolk

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Kean Wong scored on a forceout in the first inning, leading the Durham Bulls to a 4-3 win over the Norfolk Tides on Monday.

Wong scored on the play to give the Bulls a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Jake Cronenworth and then went to third on a single by Cronenworth.

The Bulls later added a run in the third and two in the sixth. In the third, Andrew Velazquez hit a solo home run, while Jake Smolinski hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Dalton Kelly in the sixth.

Norfolk saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jesus Sucre scored on a groundout in the seventh inning to cut the Durham lead to 4-3.

Luis Santos (1-0) got the win in relief while Norfolk starter Josh Rogers (2-6) took the loss in the International League game.