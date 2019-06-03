Eubanks, Jenkins lead Down East to 4-2 win over Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Eric Jenkins had two hits and scored two runs, and Alex Eubanks pitched five scoreless innings as the Down East Wood Ducks beat the Lynchburg Hillcats 4-2 on Monday.

Eubanks (5-1) allowed two hits while striking out four and walking one to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Down East added to its lead when Leody Taveras hit a two-run single.

The Hillcats cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Luke Wakamatsu scored on a forceout.

The Wood Ducks tacked on another run in the seventh when Taveras hit an RBI single, bringing home Jenkins.

Lynchburg saw its comeback attempt come up short after Nolan Jones hit an RBI single, driving in Wakamatsu in the eighth inning to cut the Down East lead to 4-2.

Juan Hillman (3-5) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

Despite the loss, Lynchburg is 6-3 against Down East this season.