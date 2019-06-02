Sports
Grisham’s homer leads Biloxi to 9-1 win over Mississippi
PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Trent Grisham hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 9-1 win over the Mississippi Braves on Sunday.
The home run by Grisham scored Joantgel Segovia and Luis Aviles Jr. to give the Shuckers a 4-0 lead.
Mississippi answered in the bottom of the inning when Alejandro Salazar scored on a groundout to get within three.
The Shuckers later scored five runs in the ninth to put the game away.
Biloxi right-hander Alec Bettinger (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Joey Wentz (2-5) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up four runs and four hits over five innings.
