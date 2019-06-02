Boone 9th-inning HR rallies Cowboys for 6-5 win over Huskers

Trevor Boone hit the go-ahead three-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, and Oklahoma State rallied to beat Nebraska 6-5 in the NCAA Oklahoma City regional Saturday night.

The Cowboys completed a comeback from an early 5-0 deficit by scoring four runs off closer Colby Gomes (0-3). After Andrew Navigato's RBI single, Boone hammered Gomes' first pitch to him over the left-field fence for his 20th home run of the season.

Jake Lyons (5-2) earned the win in relief and Ben Leeper pitched the ninth inning for his seventh save.

The Cornhuskers (32-23) got a three-run homer from Aaron Palensky in the first inning and a two-run single from Gomes in the third.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nebraska starter Matt Waldron struck out a career-high 11, scattered nine hits and walked none in 7 2/3 innings. He left after Bryce Carter's RBI double in the eighth pulled the Cowboys (38-18) within three runs.

Oklahoma State advanced to the regional final Sunday night against the winner of an afternoon elimination game between Nebraska and Connecticut.