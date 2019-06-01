Eaton, Jaquez lead Lexington to 7-2 win over Charleston

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Nathan Eaton hit an RBI single in the fifth inning, and Rubendy Jaquez homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Lexington Legends topped the Charleston RiverDogs 7-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Michael Gigliotti scored on the play to give the Legends a 3-2 lead after he reached base on an error and stole second.

Andres Nunez (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Charleston starter Roansy Contreras (4-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the RiverDogs, Kyle Gray doubled and singled. Mickey Gasper doubled and singled, driving in two runs.

The Legends swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 6-4.