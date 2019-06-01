Mayora leads Durango over Dos Laredos 4-3

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Daniel Mayora had two hits and two RBI as the Generales de Durango beat the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 4-3 on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Generales and a five-game winning streak for the Tecolotes.

Durango started the scoring in the first inning when Mayora hit a two-run single.

Trailing 4-2, the Tecolotes cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Misael German hit a solo home run.

Adrian C. Ramirez (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Dos Laredos starter Antonio Guzman (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.